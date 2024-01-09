Historic Weekend Sees Havoc Win Twice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Back at home to begin the new year, the Havoc marked a historic weekend with two big wins against the Peoria Rivermen. Over 12,000 fans would fill Propst Arena during the two-game homestand marking the first ever back-to-back sellouts on consecutive nights in Havoc history.

Friday night's game would start slow, with a 0-0 score line heading into the second period. The Havoc would kick off a goal-filled second period with a goal from Jack Jaunich followed by goals from David Thomson and Buster Larsson, sending the Havoc up 3-0 into the final period. The Rivermen would make a push in the third period but ultimately fall short due to an impressive performance from Brian Wilson, earning him a first shutout of the season.

Looking to capitalize on a strong performance from Friday night's game, the Havoc would come out firing and take the lead just two minutes in thanks to a goal from Dylan Stewart. The Rivermen would tie the game with one minute remaining in the first period, but the Havoc would go into the second period up 2-1 from a goal from Robbie Fisher with .03 seconds remaining. The teams would go into the third period tied at two apiece after an early second-period goal from the Rivermen. The Havoc would take a 4-2 lead with Jack Jaunich and Phil Elgstam scoring just thirty seconds apart and would head into the final minutes up 4-3. A successful goalie pull by the Rivermen would send the game into overtime and eventually a shootout as neither team could capitalize during 3v3. A ten-round shootout would see the Havoc come out on top with Buster Larsson scoring the shootout winner.

"The crowds were eletric," said Captain Dom Procopio "I couldn't hear myself think out there half the time. That's what makes this the best place to play in the league."

The Havoc will look to continue their sellout and win streak at home on January 20th for Melissa George Night

