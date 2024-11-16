His Resume Just Keeps Growing: Lyam MacKinnon: 2024 USL League One Young Player of the Year!

November 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from November 16, 2024

Greenville Triumph SC's Lyam MacKinnon Voted 2024 USL League One Player of the Year - Greenville Triumph SC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.