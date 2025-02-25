Hirving "Chucky Lozano's MLS Debut Was Phenomenal
February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
#sandiego #mls
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 25, 2025
- With a 4-1 Lead Entering the Second Leg, FC Cincinnati Host FC Motagua Looking to Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Pub Partners - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Luca Bombino on Loan from LAFC - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Unveil 2025 Theme Nights Schedule - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Wednesday Night for 6:30p MT CONCACAF Champions Cup Decider - Real Salt Lake
- How Pat Noonan Envisions Evander Fitting into the FC Cincinnati System - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Luca Bombino on Loan from LAFC
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 1
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Debut with 2-0 Win over Defending MLS Champion LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Set to Make MLS Season Debut in Road Match at Dignity Health Sports Park Today
- San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners