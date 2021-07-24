Hinojosa Homer Helps Skeeters Hang on in OKC

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) - The Sugar Land Skeeters held on for a 6-4 win Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

CJ Hinojosa's solo home run in the eighth inning padded a Skeeters lead created in the fourth. It was Hinojosa's eighth homer of the year and the fifth in his last seven games.

The Skeeters logged five straight hits in the fourth inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Ronnie Dawson opened the scoring with a two-run double down the right-field line. Jose Siri followed with an RBI ground-rule double and Michael Papierski added an RBI single.

Oklahoma City tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning on a two-run homer from Yoshi Tsutsugo. The Skeeters conducted a two-out rally to take the lead right back in the top of the seventh. Jake Meyers nearly missed a homer with an opposite-field triple and was driven in on a single a batter later by Taylor Jones.

Ryan Hartman got the start for the Skeeters and matched his season high with six innings pitched and allowed four runs on eight hits without issuing a walk. Hartman picked up the win to move to 3-3 on the season. Michael Kelly came on in relief and tossed two scoreless innings, striking out two. With runners on the corners, Kelly struck out two straight batters in the eighth inning to preserve the Skeeters lead.

Right-hander Riley Ferrell pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his second save of the season.

Tsutsugo drove in three of the Dodgers' four runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning as well.

Skeeters right-hander Peter Solomon will square off against Oklahoma City righty Markus Solbach at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

