Hilton Sets Tone in "Home" Opener

July 8, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (3-1) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-1 at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

In the bottom of the second, Kyle Martin singled on a sharp ground ball up the middle. After Logan Hill singled through the right side, John Nester hit a three-run home run down the left field line that gave Winnipeg a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish.

The RedHawks (1-3) scratched out their lone run in the top of the fifth. Trey Hair reached on an error leading off. Hair then stole second, stole third, and raced home on a dropped third strike.

After Goldeyes' reliever McKenzie Mills escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the sixth, the Goldeyes extended their lead to 6-1 in the bottom half with three unearned runs. Darnell Sweeney reached leading off on an error by Christian Ibarra at second base. Eric Wood drew a four-pitch walk, and a double steal attempt by Sweeney and Wood resulted in a throwing error by catcher Dylan Kelly in which Sweeney scored. Wood then scored on a dropped third strike that allowed Martin to reach first. Martin stole second, and three batters later, Jordan George ripped a line drive single to right for the Goldeyes' third run of the inning.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, Sweeney reached second on a two-base error charged to Brennan Metzger. Wood followed with an RBI single to right.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Kevin Hilton (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits over five innings. Hilton walked one and struck out four. Hilton threw just 77 pitches during his five innings, and at one point retired nine batters in a row.

RedHawks' starter Dustin Beggs (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits in five-plus innings. Beggs walked two and struck out one.

George finished with three hits. Evan Grills (1.0) and Nate Antone (2.0) combined for three shutout innings on just one hit to close out the night. Antone's fastball touched 98 miles per hour during the top of the eighth.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (1-0, 1.50) takes on right-hander Bradin Hagens (0-1, 3.00). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.