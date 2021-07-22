Hilton Earns Eighth Win as PaddleHeads Take Down Voyagers

Great Falls, MT.- Kevin Hilton had a fond memory to draw on from his last outing at Centene Stadium in Great Falls as the veteran right hander once again got the call to square off against the Voyagers on Thursday. In Hilton's last outing in Great Falls, the San Diego native would go the distance on July 4. The Cal-State San Marcos product may never want to pitch in another stadium again as Hilton was able to earn his eighth win on the mound this season to highlight a 7-3 win for the PaddleHeads.

The 29-year old veteran would start the game on a roll retiring the first 7 batters that came to the plate. Hilton was able to locate his fastball well through most of the outing on the outside portion of the plate to jump ahead of Voyagers hitters. Hilton would allow 3 runs over his six innings of work while striking out four.

With the win, Hilton tied Austin Debusky of the Idaho Falls Chukars for the most wins in the Pioneer League this season and now holds an 8-0 record. Hilton is now 3-0 with a 3.15 ERA in three starts this season against the Voyagers. Missoula is now 10-0 this season in games started by Hilton.

The PaddleHeads were able to provide more than enough run support for Hilton in the game using the long ball as their primary weapon. Nick Gatewood would be the first to strike with a homer in the fourth inning hitting a laser into right centerfield that gave the PaddleHeads 2-1 advantage. The Voyagers would tie the game in the bottom of the inning but would never own a lead at any point.

Clay Fisher would give Missoula a three-run advantage in the fifth on a towering blast into centerfield making the score 4-1 adding on to his home run total in the series. The former Gaucho has three home runs over the first two games of the series against Voyagers.

Leading by two in the ninth, Fisher would give the PaddleHeads breathing room on a 2-out two-run double to left to make the score 7-3. Fisher would finish the game 3-for-5 with 4 driven in. The La Quinta native has been on a roll offensively recently having recorded at least 2 hits in each of his last four fishing with a .588 batting average in that span.

Missoula (38-15) will look to keep rolling against the Voyagers (20-33) in game 3 series on Friday night. It has been smooth sailing for the PaddleHeads so far this season against this Northern Division foe as Missoula is 7- 1 in games played against Great Falls this season. Action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Friday from Centene Stadium. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

