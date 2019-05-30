Hillsboro Hops Looking for Host Families for 2019 Season

HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) are looking for host families for the 2019 baseball season.

Host families share their home with a Hops player from June to September. The Hops ask that the host family lives within 10 miles of Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro and that the family has a spare room and bathroom for the player to use.

For more information about becoming a host family and hosting a Hops player for the season, please contact Casey Sawyer at 503-640-7266 or via email at CaseyS@hillsborohops.com.

2019 Hillsboro Hops tickets are on sale now at the Hops Box Office at Ron Tonkin Field or online at www.hillsborohops.com. The Hops home opener is on Friday, June 21st with a fireworks show immediately following the game.

