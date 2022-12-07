Hillsboro Hops Head Groundskeeper Sam King Earns Top Honor

Hillsboro, OR - It was announced by Minor League Baseball that Hillsboro Hops head groundskeeper, Sam King, was named Groundskeeper of the Year for the Northwest League. King manages the Ron Tonkin Field playing surface year-round which includes Hops games, off-season events and festivals. Despite record setting rainfall in the spring of 2022, King and the grounds crew were able to keep conditions playable, resulting in just one rainout.

King has been a city of Hillsboro employee since 2011, while working with the Hops since 2013 when the team relocated from Yakima, WA. He is known industry wide for his unique artistic visions that enhance game presentation at Ron Tonkin Field. From hand made stencil creations, to custom colored dirt integration, King always gives his best efforts to enhance the playing surface and fan experience.

"Receiving this award is very special. I was fortunate to have an experienced crew around me in Brett and Kendall, as well as newcomers Jack and Brandon. Everyone brought a positive attitude and great work ethic every day," said King. "My goal has always been to provide the safest playing surface and best fan experience by connecting the field preparation with the game promotion. Having the opportunity to honor Jackie Robinson created a really cool memory for players and fans alike."

King especially displayed his versatility on Star Wars Night, "I'm fairly confident that's the first and only time a clay-colored Yoda head has been displayed on a mound before."

The Hops grounds crew will continue to showcase their talents as the Hops make their 2023 home debut, on April 11th.

