Hillsboro Hops Granted March 2024 Ballpark Deadline Extension from Major League Baseball

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops have been granted a March 15, 2024, deadline extension to secure all necessary funding to meet Major League Baseball's new Professional Development League (PDL) facility requirements.

Hillsboro's Minor League Baseball (MiLB) team announced plans this past spring to build a new, city-owned ballpark that complies with accessibility and equity rules - the first updates to MiLB facility standards since 1990 - and provides additional year-round entertainment and recreation options for the Portland metro region.

In the extension letter, a MLB representative wrote that "if the Club is unable to confirm that the ballpark project is fully funded by March 15, 2024, the Club will need to explore other possible options including potential relocation." The letter goes on to state that "... the inability of the Club to bring the stadium into compliance" will subject the Hops to "... possible termination of the Club's PDL License Agreement."

The Hillsboro Hops have secured a significant portion of the total $120 million needed for the new MiLB-compliant ballpark, including an unprecedented $82 million - 68% of the total project cost - in private funds. Other new MiLB stadiums average 30% to 40% in private funding.

A key remaining piece of funding for the new stadium is a $15 million commitment from the Oregon Legislature during the state's February 2024 legislative session, scheduled to conclude just days prior to the March 15 deadline. A $15 million investment is projected to yield a payback in five to six years within a 40-year lease period.

"We're grateful to Major League Baseball for granting us more time to secure these essential remaining funds," said Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "The Hops are integral to Hillsboro, bringing people together in celebration of so much more than baseball. With Oregon's help, we can preserve the Hops' future in Hillsboro and ensure many more lifelong memories are made at the ballpark for decades to come."

Necessary Improvements and Regional Benefits

Plans for the new ballpark are the result of a multi-year exploration process and third-party studies. The Hops and local officials considered a multitude of options before determining that building a new ballpark projects to be at least 15% more cost-effective than renovating Ron Tonkin Field. The team's current home lacks a women's locker room, visiting clubhouse, weight room and other requirements that fall short of the new equity, access and professional-caliber MiLB facility standards.

The planned ballpark is designed as a year-round outdoor entertainment venue that can host a multitude of events, including Hops home baseball games, concerts, festivals, community events and amateur baseball games. It includes expanded capacity to accommodate 6,000 people for baseball games and up to 7,000 for concerts and other events, filling a much-needed gap for a mid-sized regional entertainment venue.

A 2023 ECONorthwest study of the new Hops stadium outlines extensive regional benefits, including:

$190 million in local economic output and approximately 1,000 full-time jobs during construction

$64 million in annual economic activity once the stadium is open, as well as $3 million in annual state and local taxes

The City of Hillsboro will own the new ballpark, with the Hops obtaining operational control through a long-term lease with the City along with responsibilities for all ballpark expenses, including utilities and maintenance. Hillsboro will also retain exclusive ownership and operation of Ron Tonkin Field, which will be reserved for community baseball and softball uses, as well as a potential future host site for destination events like the Little League Baseball World Series. Funding from the Hops for replacement youth sports fields are also included as part of plans for the new stadium.

To date in 2023, the team's charitable Hillsboro Hops Fund has provided over $100,000 to more than 30 youth baseball and softball leagues. Since 2014, the Hops Fund has provided almost $1 million in charitable donations, in addition to hosting extensive on-site nonprofit fundraising and vending opportunities for local affinity groups.

According to a 2023 Conventions, Sports & Leisure International (CSL) survey, 87% of people agree that "the Hillsboro Hops are an important asset to the greater Portland community," and 78% agree that "a new Hops ballpark that could host baseball games, concerts, festivals, community celebrations, etc. would enhance the quality of life for residents."

