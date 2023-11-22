Hillsboro Hops Fund Banquet Raises over $100,000

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops Fund at the Hillsboro Community Foundation held their 10th Annual Hillsboro Hops Fund Banquet on Friday, November 17. Donors raised over $100,000 for the second consecutive year.

The purpose of the Hillsboro Hops Fund is to develop and establish a community benefits program, the goal of which is to promote, foster and support education, health, culture and youth activities, including activities for underprivileged youth, in the Greater Hillsboro area.

"It was incredible to see our community come together to support the Hops Fund! This signature event is a celebration of our local youth athletes and first-generation college students, with every dollar raised going directly back into our community", said Hannah August, Hops Senior Director of Community Engagement. "We look forward to putting these funds to great use over the next year as we continue to grow our Youth Sports Grants and Dream Big Scholarship programs in 2024."

The Hops continued their annual youth sports grants in 2023 for the fourth year, providing over $100,000 in funding for over 45 local youth baseball and softball leagues. They also continued the Dream Big Scholarship, providing ten $2,000 scholarships to first-generation college students.

The money raised by the fund is directly infused back into the community to support children who simply want to play baseball and softball, but lack the support to do so. Fundraising efforts are focused primarily on field refurbishment and providing synthetic turf fields that can be used year-round by local youth teams as well as community members.

