Hillsboro Hops Announce New "Community ChampionsÃ¢ÂÂ Program

July 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) in partnership with Lam Research (@LamResearch), today announced a new program that will recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in our community. These "Community Champions" show the true spirit of empathy and human kindness and we want to share their stories.

"There have been many challenges that have impacted our beloved communities this past year, but these challenges have also put the spotlight on the amazing individuals who have put others before themselves," said Hillsboro Hops Senior Director, People and Culture Jen Anderson. "In partnership with Lam Research, the Hillsboro Hops wanted to develop a program that would allow us to share the work of these selfless people and remind everyone that there are 'Champions' among us"

The Hillsboro Hops are requesting nominations from to recognize community members including, but not limited to, medical staff, first responders, teachers, counselors, delivery drivers and more.

Nominations can be submitted via the following link: https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/community/champions

Champions will receive a digital baseball card that will be shared via the Hops' social media platforms as well as tickets to a future Hops' game where they will receive in-game recognition for their contributions.

The deadline for submissions is August 10, 2021 to allow for game selection.

Questions on submissions can be directed to the Hops' Community Engagement Coordinator, Hannah August.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.