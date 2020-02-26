Hillsboro Hops Announce Executive Promotions & New Hires

February 26, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





Hillsboro, OR. - Today the managers of Short Season LLC, parent company of the Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) Professional Baseball Club, announced several executive promotions and new hires. The Hops, who recently took over business operations for T2 FC of the USL Champions League, now have 17 employees.

Executive Promotions:

Lauren Wombacher - Vice President of Finance

Jen Anderson - Senior Director of Fan Experience

Jarred Alkire - Corporate Accounts Manager

Levi Watkins - Ticket Operations Manager

Jonny Kloster - Group Sales Manager

Casey Sawyer - Marketing Manager

Shantel Gritsch - Merchandise Manager

New hires:

Brett Breece - Vice President of Business Development

Hannah August - Community Engagement Coordinator

Max Mason - Graphic Design Coordinator

"We are very excited to grow our organization with these new hires and promotions," said Hillsboro Hops President K.L. Wombacher. "We have a tremendous front office full of committed and prideful individuals that work extremely hard to provide Hops, and soon T2 fans, with first-class experiences. One of the best things we can do as an organization is promote from within and provide opportunities for more talented people to continue to push us upward."

Since relocating to Hillsboro in 2012 and beginning play in 2013, the Hops have won three Northwest League Championships as well as played host to the 2017 Northwest League vs Pioneer League All-Star game.

Hillsboro Hops CFO Laura McMurray was honored as the Northwest League's "Woman Executive of the Year" in 2017 and the Portland Business Journal honored Hops President K.L. Wombacher as a "40 Under 40" recipient in 2015. In 2013, Ballpark Digest honored the Hops for "Best Logo/Branding" in the 2013 Ballpark Digest Annual Awards.

The Hops recently announced a joint partnership with the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer in which the Hops will be responsible for running the business operations for T2, the Timbers USL Championship club. The Hops will oversee business operations for T2 including marketing, ticketing and sponsorship sales. As part of the new partnership, T2 will play their home games at Hillsboro Stadium starting with the 2020 season. The USL Championship season runs from March through October. T2 will make its debut at Hillsboro Stadium on Sunday, March 22 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The Hillsboro Hops open the 2020 season on Wednesday, June 17th in Spokane. Opening Night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro will be Monday, June 22nd against Eugene. Season tickets, mini-plans and flex plans are now available at www.hillsborohops.com, or by calling 503-640-0887.

