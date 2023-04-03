Hillsboro Hops Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

Hillsboro, OR - The three-time Northwest League champion Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops)-in conjunction with their parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks-released their 2023 Opening Day roster on Monday, in preparation for their tenth season. The 132-game schedule begins on Thursday, April 6th. This will be Hillsboro's third year as a long-season club at the Advanced Class A level.

The 30-player roster features four players listed among the top 30 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization according to MLBpipeline.com: OF Wilderd Pati**ño* (#16), RHP *Dylan Ray* (#25), RHP *Yilber Diaz* (#28) and RHP *Conor Grammes** (#30). Patiňo, one of the fastest players in baseball, stole 67 bases between Class A Visalia and High-A Hillsboro in 2022; he was leading all of affiliated professional baseball in steals when a season-ending injury cost him the final month of the season.

Twenty players on the Opening Day roster saw action with Hillsboro in 2022, including three (RHP Conor Grammes, LHP Avery Short and RHP Marcos Tineo) who were with the Hops' most-recent championship club in 2019.

Ronnie Gajownik begins her first season as a minor-league manager. Coaches include hitting instructor Ty Wright, pitching coach Gabriel Hernandez, and Ronald Ramirez.

The Hops open the season on the road with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels' affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils, from Thursday to Saturday, April 6-8. The Hops' home opener is Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35PM against the Mariners' affiliate, the Everett Aquasox. The six-game homestand against Everett continues through Sunday, April 16th. For the 10th consecutive season, the Hops' flagship radio station is Rip City Radio 620AM.

Tickets for all Hops' home games can be purchased at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

