Hillsboro Hops and Portland Timbers Announce New T2 Partnership

HILLSBORO, OR -The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) and Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) announced a new partnership for T2 (@TimbersFC2) in which the Hops will be responsible for running the business operations for the USL Championship club, including marketing, ticketing and sponsorship sales. The Timbers will continue to own T2 and manage soccer operations for the club.

As part of the new partnership, T2 will play their home games at Hillsboro Stadium starting with the 2020 season. The USL Championship season runs from March through October.

"We are excited to partner with such a well-respected organization in the Hillsboro Hops," said Timbers president of business Mike Golub. "It's a tremendous opportunity to grow T2's fanbase and create a dynamic environment for soccer at Hillsboro Stadium."

"The Timbers are a world-class organization and the opportunity to partner with them on running T2 is something we are very excited about," said Hillsboro Hops President K.L. Wombacher. "There is a tremendous base of soccer fans on the west side and playing home games at Hillsboro Stadium will allow us to tap into that excitement and help grow the T2 brand."

FIFA certified FieldTurf CORE will be installed as the playing surface for T2 games at Hillsboro Stadium - the same playing surface used at Providence Park. CORE's multi-layer dual-polymer fiber design optimizes the systems performance delivering a more realistic, textured, grass-like shape with optimal durability and resiliency. The field won't have any football lines on it for T2 games.

Tickets for the 2020 T2 season will go on sale in January, however, deposits are being taken now for the season seat priority list. Call 503-640-0887 to reserve your spot.

