HILLSBORO, ORE. - In the second game of the series, the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Hillsboro Hops 6-1. Tanner Kirwer and Cameron Eden provided homers as the C's continued to beat up on the Hops pitching staff. Hits were also tough to come by as the Hops were only able to muster up three in the contest.

Hillsboro sent University of Oregon alumni Ryne Nelson to the mound on Wednesday night. After allowing a lead off homer to Kirwer in the top of the first, Nelson settled in and tossed three scoreless frames. The Hops responded in the bottom of the first when Reece Hampton led off with a triple. Blaze Alexander followed with a walk to put runners on first and third with nobody out. A golden opportunity was then squandered when Axel Andueza bounced into a double play. Hampton was able to score and tie the game on the play.

The Canadians broke the tie when they put up a three-spot in the top of the fifth. Nelson got into trouble after back-to-back strike outs to start the inning. Kirwer walked and then was driven in on a double to right field by Philip Clarke . That would be the end of Nelson's night. The righty lasted 4.2 innings and struck out seven, while allowing three earned runs. Blake Workman entered the game for the Hops and allowed a two-run homer to Eden. The Canadians added a run in the top of the sixth and ninth to put the score to 6-1.

Hillsboro (5-9) and Vancouver (10-4) will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show airing at 6:05pm.

