Hill's Five Hits Highlights 11-3 Win Over Sixers

August 3, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







Turner Hill matched a San Jose Giants single-game record with five hits in an 11-3 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium. Hill finished a home run shy of the cycle while P.J. Hilson and Diego Velasquez did go deep as part of the 16-hit offensive outburst. With the win, the Giants (55-43 overall, 15-17 second half) have taken the first two games of the series against the South Division-leading Sixers.

Hill (5-for-6, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) had three singles, one double and one triple during his banner night. San Jose's leadoff man became the first Giants player to record five hits in a game this season. Hilson (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI), Velasquez (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI), Luke Shliger (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), Dilan Rosario (2-for-4, 2B) and Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-5, RBI) added two hits apiece in the convincing victory.

For a second straight night, San Jose never trailed en route to securing the win. On Wednesday, the Giants used a two-out rally in the top of the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead. With one out in the frame, Rosario laced a double down the left field line before Hilson came up with two down and delivered an RBI single to put San Jose on the board. After Jose Ramos worked a walk, Hill doubled into right to bring home Hilson with the second run. Alexander Suarez was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before Velasquez worked a walk to force in Ramos for a 3-0 advantage.

Hilson's big fly in the top of the third inning then extended the Giants lead. With one out, Rosario was plunked before Hilson stepped to the plate with two outs down and launched a 402-foot home run to left. The two-run shot was Hilson's second homer of the road trip, fifth of the season and it made it 5-0 San Jose.

Meanwhile, Nomar Medina started on the mound for the Giants and stranded a runner at third base in each of the first two innings to keep Inland Empire off the scoreboard. The 66ers would breakthrough in the bottom of the third as Nelson Rada led off with a single, took second on a wild pick-off throw from Medina, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Kevin Watson Jr. hit a sacrifice fly. San Jose though got the run right back in the top of the fourth when Velasquez crushed a towering solo home run down the right field line. The round-tripper was Velasquez's seventh of the season as the lead grew to 6-1.

Single tallies from Inland Empire in the fifth and sixth innings then made it a 6-3 game, but the Sixers would get no closer. In the bottom of the fifth, Medina issued a leadoff walk to Rada and gave up a one-out single to Watson Jr. Luis Moreno then entered from the bullpen and surrendered an RBI single to Jadiel Sanchez to shallow center on a fly ball lost in the lights. Watson Jr. advanced to third on the hit while Sanchez took second on the throw. A standout defensive play, however, prevented further damage as Cole Fontenelle hit a sharp line drive that was caught by a leaping Rosario at first base, who then promptly doubled-off Sanchez at second to end the inning.

Denzer Guzman led off the bottom of the sixth for Inland Empire with a solo home run to left off of Moreno to trim the Giants lead to 6-3, but another double play ended that inning before San Jose answered with a three-run top of the seventh. Back-to-back one-out walks to Tanner O'Tremba and Shliger started the rally for the Giants. Rosario then singled to load the bases before a Rodriguez RBI single made it 7-3. Hilson was up next and he hit a potential inning-ending double play grounder to second. Rodriguez was forced on the play, but the relay throw to first glanced off the glove of Jeremy Arocho and rolled into a foul territory. The error on the first baseman allowed both Shliger and Rosario to score as San Jose stretched their lead to 9-3.

After Moreno breezed through a scoreless bottom of the seventh, the Giants capped the scoring for the night with two more runs in the top of the eighth. Ramos drew a leadoff walk and immediately scored when the next hitter, Hill, smacked a triple into the right field corner. Hill later scored the 11th and final San Jose run on Shliger's two-out RBI single.

Needing a home run for the cycle, Hill collected his fifth hit of the game when he blooped a single down the left field line in the top of the ninth. Hill has 11 hits in his last 16 at-bats going back to Saturday and has a sizzling .552 batting average (21-for-38) over his past nine games.

Moreno (3-1) earned the win after tossing the final 4 2/3 innings with only one run and three hits allowed. The right-hander walked one, struck out two and retired the final eight Inland Empire batters of the game. Medina pitched the first 4 1/3 innings with two runs (both earned) surrendered.

The Giants out-hit the Sixers 16-9. San Jose finished with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples & two home runs) with seven of their 11 runs coming on two-out hits. Inland Empire went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The Giants improved to 4-4 on their Southern California road swing with four games remaining on the trip.

Turner Hill's five hits on Wednesday matched a San Jose Giants single-game record

The Giants continue their series at Inland Empire on Thursday evening. First pitch at San Manuel Stadium is set for 6:35 PM. Mauricio Estrella is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

