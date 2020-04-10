Hillcats to Hold Opening Day at Home

Lynchburg, Va. - In lieu of an Opening Day at the newly named Bank of the James Stadium, the Lynchburg Hillcats are slated to host a social media based event aimed at giving Hillcats fans some virtual baseball fun.

Starting on Monday April 13th at 10am, the Hillcats will "Open the Gates" for the day. Until 8pm each hour will serve as an inning with a different theme, all of which will feature plenty of ways for fans to get involved. The day includes Southpaw's favorite recipes, an online merchandise garage sale, and an interview with former Hillcats' star Nolan Jones. A lucky fan will even get the chance to win a signed baseball from Jones himself. A winner will be chosen from a pool of raffle tickets that can be purchased until 1pm on Monday. The proceeds will go to the greater Lynchburg community.

Fans can also send videos of quarantined fun that new Hillcats' broadcaster Maura Sheridan will add some play-by-play to. Fans are encouraged to get creative! The videos will be posted all over the team's social media starting at 4pm. Those clips can be sent to msheridan@lynchburg-hillcats.com with the name of the person in the video included. Another way to get featured on the Hillcats' social media is to film a video singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." These videos can be sent to jraymond@lynchburg-hillcats.com and will be played during the 7th inning stretch.

The team will also host a Hillcats Happy Hour for fans to join and talk with the front office and staff. The event will happen at 7pm over Zoom with information to join the meet up posted on social media on Monday. Anyone can join for a chance to have a virtual chat with the organization about baseball, the Hillcats, or whatever comes to mind.

The Hillcats hope this Opening Day at Home will bring some positivity into the lives of those in their faithful fan base. The Hillcats also encourage fans to send any photos or videos in Hillcats gear or enjoying past games to pbillups@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Maura Sheridan at msheridan@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

