Hillcats Ballpark to Open this Weekend

Lynchburg, Va.- The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the opening of Bank of the James Stadium Friday, June 12th. This weekend in Lynchburg features three days packed with travel baseball tournament games.

"As the Minor League Baseball season remains in limbo, we are thrilled to help provide some baseball to Lynchburg sports fans. We encourage everyone to come out and get their baseball fix this weekend," said Hillcats President Chris Jones. "Hopefully we will also have Hillcats' games in the near future."

This weekend will feature a Dynamic Baseball Tournament consisting of fifteen games over three days. On Friday the gates open at 7am for an 8am first pitch, with six total games scheduled on the first day. Saturday will see five more contests at Bank of the James Stadium, with four games rounding out the tournament on Sunday.

The Hillcats will be offering concessions throughout the games and implementing new social distancing practices. Fans can purchase tickets through Dynamic Baseball at the Bank of the James' Stadium box office. Entry will be $10 per day or $25 for the entire weekend.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Maura Sheridan at [email protected]

