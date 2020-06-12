Hillcats Announce Ronnie Roberts Classic

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats are pleased to announce the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic. The tournament is named in honor of former Hillcats' General Manager Ronnie Roberts and will take place Saturday, July 4th at Bank of the James Stadium.

"We are proud to provide the seniors an opportunity to celebrate the end of their high school baseball careers," said Hillcats' President Chris Jones. "This is exciting for our entire community as we rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate our local youth, as well as our nation's independence."

The Classic will start at 6pm and feature 43 high school seniors from the Seminole District. The contest will include a bonus tenth inning and end with the annual Hillcats' Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza.

"I know our players and parents are thrilled to have this opportunity to play baseball with those they've played with or against for most of their lives," said Head Coach Jeremy Sink of Liberty High School. "I think this is a true testament to the love this area has for baseball. We can't thank Chris Jones and the Hillcats' staff enough for welcoming us. We hope to be a part of the healing process for our entire area as we look for ways to return to normalcy."

Tickets for the exciting event will go on sale online and at the Bank of the James Stadium box office this Monday, June 15th, at 10am.

"The high school classes of 2020 were stripped of their proms, graduations, and an entire spring sports season. Thank you to Chris Jones, the Hillcats, and the City of Lynchburg for organizing the senior game," said Jefferson Forest Head Coach Ryan Gilleland. "Now these Seniors will have one last time to play with their teammates and in front of their friends and families."

Concessions will be open for fans to enjoy while watching the seniors play. Due to social distancing rules a maximum of 2,000 tickets will be sold.

