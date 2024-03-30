Hillcats Announce Opening Day Roster

March 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2024 season.

The roster features six players within the Guardians Top 30 list according to MLB Pipeline. In addition, three of which land in the top ten.

The list of players in the top 30 include Ralphy Velazquez, Jaison Chourio, Alex Clemmey, Angel Genao, Jackson Humphries, and Rafael Ramirez Jr.

Velazquez, currently ranked 5th in the organization, comes in as one of the highest touted prospects to start their career in Lynchburg since the Guardians took over. He was the Guardians first round pick (pick 23) in the 2023 MLB Draft and spent the remainder of last season in the Arizona Complex League.

While in the ACL, Velasquez hit .348 with two home runs and eight RBI's. He also finished the year with a 1.132 OPS. Only 19-years-old, Velazquez will focus on transitioning from catcher to first base.

Chourio (ranked 6th) will be returning for his first full season in Lynchburg. He served as a mid-season call-up last year where he struggled at the plate in nine games. However, in his professional career, he has slashed .304/.446/.411.

He is the brother of Jackson Chourio, the Milwaukee Brewers top prospect and the second ranked in all of baseball. His brother, several years older, is slated to make his Major League debut this season. Jaison, a natural outfielder, added significant muscle this past off-season to improve his power numbers.

Alex Clemmey is the highest ranked pitcher on the Hillcats this season (9th). The New England native boasts one of the best fastballs in Minor League Baseball, and an equally impressive curveball. His 70-grade fastball tops out at 99 MPH which he partners with a 60-grade curveball and 50-grade slider.

Clemmey was drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft and is slated to make his professional debut this season. MLB Pipeline lists him as a potential frontline starter.

Angel Genao returns for a second full season in Lynchburg. He was originally called up mid-season in 2022 before spending all of last year in the Hill City. Genao, ranked 12th according to MLB Pipeline, was a versatile infielder who excelled at the plate while growing into a defensive menace.

Genao missed the first few months of last season due to a knee injury. At only 19-years-old, he shows plenty of upside to be a staple in the Hillcats lineup this season.

Jackson Humphries is the second highly graded pitcher on the staff this season. At 19-years-old, Humphries slots in at 14th in the top prospects list. His fastball, curveball, and slider all rate as plus pitches (55-grade) and improved command helped him succeed last season.

He spent most of last season in Arizona but did make six starts for the Hillcats a year ago. The left-hander finished the season in Lynchburg 0-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

The final member of the Guardians Top 30 list is Rafael Ramirez Jr. (24th). Ramirez, the son of a former all-star shortstop by the same name, is arguably the most physical of the infielders in the Guardians system. According to MLB Pipeline, he plays roughly 15-pounds above his listed weight and has the power to slug for 15-20 home runs a season.

Last season in the ACL, Ramirez showed discipline at the plate, finishing second in walks (50) and seventh in on-base percentage (.453). The 18-year-old was born in New Jersey but grew up in the Dominican Republic.

Beyond the Top 30 list, Lynchburg boasts a strong number of returning players from last season. Of the 29-man roster, 17 players spent time in a Hillcats uniform a year ago. A few notable returners include Manuel Mejias, Juan Benjamin, Wuilfredo Antunez, Pres Cavenaugh, Yorman Gomez, Alonzo Richardson, Jack Jasiak, and Wardquelin Vasquez.

The entire roster will be available for fans to meet and sign autographs on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 5-7:30 p.m. for Fan Fest. The event is free and open to the public at Bank of the James Stadium. Fan Fest will also include an open practice for fans to enjoy.

Lynchburg will begin their season on the road against the Down East Wood Ducks next Friday. They will return home for Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9th, at 6:30 p.m. against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Tickets for Opening Day are available online at lynchburg-hillcats.com.

