Hillcats Announce Change in Front Office Leadership

Effective at the beginning of August, the Lynchburg Hillcats are announcing a change in front office leadership.

After seven seasons with the Hillcats, team President Chris Jones will be stepping down at the end of July to accept a position in his home state of Texas. Jones is excited to have the opportunity to return to Texas where he grew up and most of his family now lives. Though there is emotion in leaving Lynchburg, he looks forward to this new opportunity.

As part of the move, General Manager Matt Ramstead will take over and assume full control of the long-term vision for the organization and day-to-day operations of the team. He will maintain the title of General Manager as the position of President will be left unused.

Under the leadership of Jones, the Hillcats have seen drastic improvements in the ballpark and the fan experience. Within the last seven years, Jones helped bring wide-sweeping ballpark renovations involving a new playing surface, the installation of new LED lighting, improved seating areas and party decks, a brand-new clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art video board.

Jones was also responsible for helping oversee the organization rebrand featuring an improved logo with ties to the city and an updated color scheme. He also helped guide and carry the organization through the pandemic-canceled season.

Jones hired Ramstead in October of 2018 to take over the role of General Manager of Food & Beverage. After spending three seasons in that role, he was promoted to Vice President, where he would spend two full seasons. At the conclusion of last year, Ramstead was promoted once again to General Manager, as he assumed a major control of the day-to-day operations.

Before arriving in Lynchburg, Ramstead began his career in Minor League Baseball in Montana with the Helena Brewers. While there, he served in two separate capacities, as both the Director of Food and Beverage and the Director of Group Sales & Marketing.

He was a part of the final season for Helena when the league cut back on the number of minor league teams. When the final out was recorded in Helena, the crowd gave the front office a standing ovation in show of appreciation to the players and staff for all the years of hard work and dedication bringing family friendly entertainment to the community.

While attending Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, Ramstead began his professional career at the University of Idaho as an Athletic Event Managers Assistant. After a year with the Vandals, he would leave to join the team in Helena.

Upon arriving in Lynchburg, Ramstead has become an active part of the community, having begun to serve in a variety of roles. He is currently a board member of CASA of Central Virginia, a member of the Lynchburg Rotary Club, and a Committee Member for the Young Professionals arm of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

Ramstead and his wife Mercedies currently live in Lynchburg with their two dogs, Lucy and Macy.

Ramstead and the rest of the Lynchburg Hillcats organization would like to thank Chris Jones for his countless contributions to the team and the community. We wish him the best as he begins his new journey back home in Texas.

