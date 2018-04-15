Hillcats and Blue Rocks Postponed on Sunday
April 15, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Wilmington, Del. - This afternoon's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Wilmington Blue Rocks has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Wednesday, June 6th at Frawley Stadium.
The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.
The Hillcats will be back in action on Monday when they return home to take on the Frederick Keys for a three-game series at City Stadium.
