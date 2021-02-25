Hillcats 2021 Coaching Staff Unveiled

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Indians, proudly announced the 2021 coaching staff that will be led by Dennis Malavé.

Manager Dennis Malavé was tabbed as manager last season before the pandemic canceled the 2020 season. Tony Arnold will return to Lynchburg as the Hillcats' pitching coach, a position he previously had in 2015 and 2018. New to Lynchburg Chris Smith will take over as the club's hitting coach. Former Hillcat player, Juan De La Cruz will serve as the team's bench coach.

Malavé, 41, is entering his 17th year in the Indians organization. The former outfielder played in the minor leagues for Cleveland from 1998-2004. Following retirement, he was an Indians bullpen catcher from 2007-2008. He served as the hitting coach for the AZL Indians from 2011-2017 and spent the 2018 campaign as the bench coach in Double-A Akron. A native of Caracas, Venezuela the new Hillcats' skipper led Short-Season Mahoning Valley in 2019.

"It's a very exciting opportunity to be with the Hillcats' this year and continue working in the Cleveland system," said new manager Malavé. "This organization in Lynchburg is such a great place for players to succeed and get better because of the tremendous support from the community."

Patrick Reynolds will also join the Hillcats' staff as the team's athletic trainer with Juan Acevado becoming Lynchburg's strength and conditioning coach.

