Hill Named FPHL Broadcaster of the Year

April 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- -The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee announces Binghamton Black Bears, Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting, Brooks Hill, the 2023-24 Broadcaster of the Year.

"On behalf of the entire Black Bears organization, I am happy to congratulate Brooks on winning Broadcaster of the Year," said Black Bears team owner Andreas Johansson. "We strive to bring success and professionalism to our organization in every aspect and Brooks is the perfect example of that."

The Wake Forest, NC native joined the Black Bears in October of 2022 after serving as the play- by-play broadcaster of the Wilson Tobs baseball team in the Coastal Plain League. Brooks has now broadcasted over 100 games with the Black Bears over the past two seasons, along with being the host of the Tully's Good Times with Coach Show.

"This is an incredible honor to receive this recognition from the league," said Brooks Hill. "I am very thankful the Black Bears gave me this opportunity in 2022 to get my start in hockey. I'd like to thank my broadcast partners, Alex & Cole, for helping me out on the broadcast the past two years; Josh Williams and the entire video team who make me look and sound better than I actually am.

Coach Brant Sherwood and the entire team have been extremely welcoming in the locker room and on the road, making this chapter of my life that much more exciting. And I wanted to give Trevor, Bobby, EJ and Kelsie the recognition they deserve for all the hard work they do in the front office each and every day. Without them there is no Black Bears hockey, and I am thankful for all the friendships I have made since moving to NY."

The Black Bears finish out the regular season with two games, first in Danbury on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 7 p.m. the Black Bears battle the River Sharks inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

