Highly Anticipated UFC 252 Heavyweight Championship Fight to be Shown at Dell Diamond on August 15

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond is set to host a first-of-its-kind outdoor watch party for the highly-anticipated UFC 252 fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier on Saturday, August 15. Combat sports fans looking to watch the long-awaited trilogy fight can view the event live on the massive videoboard at Dell Diamond in a safe, outdoor, socially-distanced environment.

"UFC 252 is set to be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, and we are thrilled to give sports fans throughout Central Texas the unique opportunity to watch the fight via Dell Diamond's top-notch A/V system," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "UFC fights are typically not allowed to be broadcast outdoors, so we are so excited that our venue was chosen to host this truly unprecedented event."

One of the largest in Central Texas, Dell Diamond's full high definition Daktronics videoboard measures 36-feet tall by 55-feet wide. The stadium also boasts a state-of-the-art sound system that was installed prior to the 2017 Round Rock Express season. Fans will be invited to watch the fights from field level, offering an unparalleled viewing experience.

Tickets for the event are $20 and will be on sale beginning today, Tuesday, August 4, at 12:00 noon via RRExpress.com, or by calling the Express ticket office at 512-255-2255. Dell Diamond gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with four preliminary fights preceding the main fight card, which begins at 9:00 p.m.

A pair of Bantamweight bouts feature John Dodson up against Merab Dvalishvili as well as Sean O'Malley against Marlon Vera. Next up, the Light Heavyweight bout pits Magomed Ankalaev against Ion Cutelaba. Junior Dos Santos will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a co-main event Heavyweight Showdown before the highly anticipated Miocic vs Cormier trilogy fight.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the UFC 252 fights at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond capacity will be capped at under 25% of the venue's 11-acre footprint to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. The outfield will be divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and will have a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking or sitting in their ticketed seat or pod.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

The fight experience at Dell Diamond is made possible by Joe Hand Promotions, the nation's premier distributor of premium sports and live entertainment to thousands of venues around the United States. In the organization's 50-year history, Joe Hand Promotions has promoted more than 25,000 events in all types of venues, from Navy ships at sea, to oil rigs in the Arctic Circle and even private airplanes. The UFC 252 event at Dell Diamond is one of the most unique and unprecedented concepts in the two decades that Joe Hand Promotions has been a partner with UFC.

"What a thrill it is to be partnering with Nolan Ryan and the Round Rock Express to bring this UFC Heavyweight Championship broadcast to such a beautiful setting. Dell Diamond will be one of the most unique backdrops for an event in our 50 years of promoting," Joe Hand Promotions President Joe Hand, Jr. said. "We know that August 15 will be a memorable experience for fans and one that they won't want to miss."

The partnership between Joe Hand Promotions and Dell Diamond will bring to the next level UFC President Dana White's belief that the next best thing to being at the arena for an event is to watch with fellow fans in special venues. UFC events, especially mega heavyweight matchups like UFC 252, are meant to be watched as a community. Under normal circumstances, UFC events are not allowed to be screened outdoors, but the organization is getting creative and allowed for this rare opportunity for fans to enjoy a fight of this caliber outside in a first-class setting.

In 2018, Light Heavyweight Champion Cormier shocked the world when he stopped Miocic to become a two-division titlist. But Miocic evened the score with "DC" in emphatic fashion a year later, setting the stage for what promises to be an epic showdown between two of the best heavyweights of all time.

UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

