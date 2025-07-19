Sports stats

CPL York United FC

HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Vancouver FC: July 19, 2025

July 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video


-- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics



Canadian Premier League Stories from July 19, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent York United FC Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central