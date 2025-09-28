HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Valour FC: September 27, 2025
Published on September 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 28, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- York United FC Signs Kemari Record-Wright to Development Contract
- Registration Now Open for York United FC Academy Tryouts
- York United FC Signs Midfielder Jesse Costa
- Mauro Eustáquio Named CPL Manager of the Month
- York United FC Unveils Official U21 and U19 Teams in Academy Expansion