HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Valour FC: September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
York United and Valour FC were unable to solve one another in the second half of their contest, as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw at York Lions Stadium Ã°Å¸ââ¬
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Halifax Wanderers Confirm Roster for Remainder of the 2024 CPL Season - HFX Wanderers FC
- Vancouver FC Announce Acquisition of Forward Austin Ricci Ahead of Roster Freeze Deadline - Vancouver FC
- Pacific FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Pacific FC
- Valour FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 CPL Season - Valour FC
- Forge FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Forge FC
- Cavalry FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Cavalry FC
- Atlético Ottawa Confirms Roster for the Remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Atletico Ottawa
- Cavalry FC Sign Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Cavalry FC
- Forge FC Add Belgian Forward Victor Klonaridis - Forge FC
- Forge FC Add Orlendis Benítez & Three Development Players to the Roster - Forge FC
- 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 23 - CPL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- Soccer Icon Jorge Campos Is Club's Special Guest this Friday
- It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto
- York United FC Signs 7-Year-Old Superstar Joseph Denkha
- Benjamín Mora Named New Head Coach of York United FC
- York United FC Announces Coaching Change