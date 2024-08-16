HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Cavalry FC: August 16, 2024
August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
Cavalry FC became just the second away team to win at York Lions Stadium this year on Friday night, as they defeated York United FC 2-1 in the rain to climb up to third place, putting them just one point back of the league lead : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Match Notes: VFC vs FOR - August 18 - Vancouver FC
- Valour FC vs Halifax FC Match Time Changed - Valour FC
- Vancouver FC Adds Forward Ayman Sellouf on Loan from Pacific FC - Vancouver FC
- Pacific FC Acquires Striker Moses Dyer and Loans Midfielder Ayman Sellouf to Vancouver FC - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- Soccer Icon Jorge Campos Is Club's Special Guest this Friday
- It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto
- York United FC Signs 7-Year-Old Superstar Joseph Denkha
- Benjamín Mora Named New Head Coach of York United FC
- York United FC Announces Coaching Change