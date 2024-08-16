HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Cavalry FC: August 16, 2024

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Cavalry FC became just the second away team to win at York Lions Stadium this year on Friday night, as they defeated York United FC 2-1 in the rain to climb up to third place, putting them just one point back of the league lead : OneSoccer

