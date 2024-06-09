HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Vancouver FC: June 9, 2024
June 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
The Nine Stripes draw with the Eagles in Benjamín Mora's CPL coaching debut
