HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Vancouver FC: June 9, 2024

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







The Nine Stripes draw with the Eagles in Benjamín Mora's CPL coaching debut

