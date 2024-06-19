HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Pacific FC: June 19, 2024

June 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







The Nine Stripes score once in each half to pick up three more points at home

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.