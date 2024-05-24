HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: May 24, 2024

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC won a third consecutive home match on Friday night, taking down Halifax Wanderers 2-1 at York Lions Stadium as interim head coach Mauro Eustáquio picked up his first professional victory ð

