HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC won a third consecutive home match on Friday night, taking down Halifax Wanderers 2-1 at York Lions Stadium as interim head coach Mauro Eustáquio picked up his first professional victory ð
