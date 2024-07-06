HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: July 6, 2024

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







The Nine Stripes get back in the win column to jump a few places in the standings

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.