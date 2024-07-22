HIGHLIGHTS: Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs Dallas
July 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Houston SaberCats YouTube Video
The Dallas Jackals pull off a huge upset over the Houston SaberCats in their first-ever MLR Playoffs presented by @sportsbreakscom appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/
