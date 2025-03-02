HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy: White and Pec Battle
March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 4-1 to Inter Miami CF - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Sunday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Adekugbe and White score as 'Caps top defending champs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Square off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place Today, Sunday, March 2 - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Look to Regroup, Turn the Page Quickly After First Defeat of the Season - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Home Debut Before Record-Breaking Attendance at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Stays Unbeaten in MLS Play With 1-0 Win Over New York City FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Blanks New York City FC, 1-0 - New York City FC
- FC Dallas Secure a Point in 3-3 Draw with Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Nets Brace in 3-3 Draw vs. FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Edged, 1-0, by Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Secure Three Points During 2025 Home Opener Against Cf Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Edge Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Navarro Earns Brace as Rapids Draw with FC Dallas 3-3 to Open 2025 MLS Home Campaign - Colorado Rapids
- Dejan Joveljic Scores in Sporting's 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Adekugbe and White score as 'Caps top defending champs
- 'Caps move on, host CF Monterrey on Wednesday
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Giants CF Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- Whitecaps FC Sign MLS Era Leading Goalscorer Brian White to Contract Extension Through 2027
- Nelson ties record as 'Caps dominate MLS opener