HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Valour FC: October 13, 2024
October 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
In a spirited contest out on the West Coast, Vancouver FC and Valour FC combined for a 1-1 draw -- : OneSoccer
