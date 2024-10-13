Sports stats



Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Valour FC: October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


In a spirited contest out on the West Coast, Vancouver FC and Valour FC combined for a 1-1 draw -- : OneSoccer
