HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Pacific FC: June 14, 2026
Published on June 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Vancouver FC host Pacific in the Salish Sea Derby
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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Match Notes - PFC vs VFC - Pacific FC
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