HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Pacific FC: June 14, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

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Vancouver FC host Pacific in the Salish Sea Derby

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 14, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs VFC - Pacific FC

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