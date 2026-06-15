CPL Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Pacific FC: June 14, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


Vancouver FC host Pacific in the Salish Sea Derby

-- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer

Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from June 14, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central