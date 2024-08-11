HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Pacific FC: August 11, 2024

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC have extended their win streak over Pacific FC to five straight games, as they defeated their provincial rivals 1-0 in the 7th edition of the Salish Sea Derby at Willoughby Community Park on Sunday -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.