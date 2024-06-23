HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: June 23, 2024
June 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
The Wanderers pick up their first win of 2024 with a dominant four-goal performance
OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Forge FC Tops Valour FC, 2-1 - Forge FC
- Match Day Information: VFC vs HFX - June 23 - Vancouver FC
- Match Notes: VFC vs HFX - June 23 - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.