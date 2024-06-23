Sports stats



Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: June 23, 2024

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


The Wanderers pick up their first win of 2024 with a dominant four-goal performance

OneSoccer

Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central