HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Forge FC: September 21, 2024

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Forge have officially booked their spot in the Canadian Premier League playoffs, as they defeated Vancouver FC 3-1 at Willoughby Community Park Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

