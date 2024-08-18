HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Forge FC: August 18, 2024

August 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

The Hammers move to the top of the table with a 2-1 victory at Willoughby Community Park

