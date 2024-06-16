HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC: June 16, 2024
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
The Canadian Premier League introduced itself to Kelowna, B.C. on Sunday as Vancouver FC took on Cavalry FC in a fierce, back-and-forth encounter, but the sides could not be separated despite top-class chances at both ends
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
