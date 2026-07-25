HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC: July 24, 2026

Published on July 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC host powerhouse Cavalry FC at The Stadium at Langley Events Centre. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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