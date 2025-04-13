HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: April 13, 2025
April 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 13, 2025
- Vancouver FC No Match for Atlético Ottawa - Atletico Ottawa
- Vancouver FC hosts Atletico Ottawa FC at 3 p.m. PT - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Vancouver FC hosts Atletico Ottawa FC at 3 p.m. PT
- Nicolás Mezquida Returns to Vancouver with Vancouver FC
- Match Notes - VFC vs York - April 6
- Vancouver FC Confirms 2025 Roster Ahead of Kickoff of Regular Season Campaign
- Midfielder Thomas Powell Returns to Vancouver FC on CPL-U SPORTS Contract