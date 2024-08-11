HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. York United FC: August 11, 2024

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







York United are the new league leaders in the Canadian Premier League after a 1-0 victory over Valour FC in Winnipeg on Sunday night Ã°Å¸ââ¬

#CanPL - OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.