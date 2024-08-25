HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Vancouver FC: August 25, 2024
August 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video
Vancouver FC moved six points clear of Valour FC for the fifth Canadian Premier League playoff spot on Sunday afternoon, beating the Winnipeggers 2-1 at Princess Auto Stadium with a dramatic stoppage time winner Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
Check out the Valour FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 25, 2024
- Match Day Information: VFC at VAL - August 25 - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valour FC Stories
- Valour FC vs Halifax FC Match Time Changed
- Valour FC Retain U SPORTS Rights for Facchineri
- Valour FC Signs Forward Loic Kwemi and Midfielder Safwane Mlah
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Canadian Gianfranco Facchineri
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Portuguese Midfielder Diogo Ressurreição