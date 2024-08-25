HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Vancouver FC: August 25, 2024

August 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC moved six points clear of Valour FC for the fifth Canadian Premier League playoff spot on Sunday afternoon, beating the Winnipeggers 2-1 at Princess Auto Stadium with a dramatic stoppage time winner Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.