HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Forge FC: October 6, 2024

October 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC YouTube Video







Forge FC clinch the CPL Shield with a 1-0 win over Valour FC in Winnipeg.

OneSoccer

