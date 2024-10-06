HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Forge FC: October 6, 2024
October 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC clinch the CPL Shield with a 1-0 win over Valour FC in Winnipeg.
