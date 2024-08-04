Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Forge FC: August 4, 2024

August 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


For the first time all season, Valour have won back-to-back games in CPL action, and defeated Forge FC 2-1 at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday

OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 4, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central