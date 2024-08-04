HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Forge FC: August 4, 2024

August 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







For the first time all season, Valour have won back-to-back games in CPL action, and defeated Forge FC 2-1 at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday

OneSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 4, 2024

