HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC: October 19, 2024

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Tobias Warschewski's two goals on the final match day not only secured second place for Cavalry FC but also won him the Golden Boot.

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024


