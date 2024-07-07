HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC: July 7, 2024

Sports stats



July 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry have picked up their 3rd win of the Canadian Premier League season, as they defeated Valour FC 1-0 at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday -- : OneSoccer
