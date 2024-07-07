HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC: July 7, 2024
July 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video
Cavalry have picked up their 3rd win of the Canadian Premier League season, as they defeated Valour FC 1-0 at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Valour FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 7, 2024
- Luck Turns against Atlético Ottawa in Loss to Pacific FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valour FC Stories
- Valour FC Signs Forward Loic Kwemi and Midfielder Safwane Mlah
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Canadian Gianfranco Facchineri
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Portuguese Midfielder Diogo Ressurreição
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Canadian Forward Joe Hanson
- Valour FC Announces Return of Midfielder Raphael Ohin